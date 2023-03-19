Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
GONZAGA

Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s keep WCC front & center in NCAA Tournament

Mar 19, 2023, 11:40 AM
Gonzaga Anton Watson...
Gonzaga F Anton Watson fights for a rebound during a first round NCAA Tournament game against GCU. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
BY
AP staff

DENVER (AP) — It’s no secret that bigger conferences are always looking at Gonzaga, and that Gonzaga has been looking at them, too.

But the Zags, for the time being, are still in the West Coast Conference. Contrary to what some analytics and big-conference biases might suggest, it has done nothing to hold them back.

For the second straight year — and third since 2017 — Gonzaga’s toughest competition in the WCC is also in the second round at the NCAA Tournament. That team is Saint Mary’s, which is a No. 5 seed for the second straight year and which actually went into the conference tournament earlier this month as the top seed thanks to a split of the regular-season matchups with the Bulldogs.

In a pair of West Region contests with trips to the Sweet 16 at stake on Sunday, Saint Mary’s faces UConn of the Big East, while third-seeded Gonzaga plays TCU of the Big 12.

Friday: Gonzaga wears down Grand Canyon 82-70 in first round

A decade or two ago, these games might’ve been viewed as chances for the little guy to strike a blow against big schools from big conferences. Nobody has mistaken Gonzaga for a little guy in a while, though. Saint Mary’s, meanwhile, is a 3 1/2-point underdog according to FanDuel Sportsbook against the Huskies, who have three national titles to their credit since 1999. The Gaels came into the tournament ranked 11th in the NET rankings, only three spots behind UConn.

“That’s a question I answer all the time in recruiting,” Gaels coach Randy Bennett said of the mid-major tag. “It’s your program. Like, you may be in a mid-major league, but it’s your program.”

Bennett says mid-major programs with mid-major resources and mid-major aspirations usually end up as just that — mid-majors. But teams that do big-school things, such as chartering flights, and working (and sometimes paying) to build a tough nonconference schedule, can rise beyond that.

It’s a formula Gonzaga has been perfecting over a quarter-century. The Bulldogs haven’t missed an NCAA Tournament since 1998. Along that road, they’ve been to the national final twice, been seeded No. 1 five times and have rid themselves of the underdog label.

They’ve become such an attractive program that the Big East (starting in 2012 and continuing sporadically ever since) and Big 12 (more recently) have both made inquiries about the Zags joining them, even though they don’t have a football program.

It’s a possibility any school with as strong a basketball program as Gonzaga has to at least consider, with yet another round of conference realignment upending college sports.

Athletic director Chris Standiford said he spends time exploring possible moves because the realities of college sports demand that schools bring in enough revenue to compete at the highest level.

“In the West Coast Conference, with success, you can have that contribution, but you always have to be assessing the balance between” revenue and staying true to your roots, Standiford said.

Gonzaga, at least so far, has held that off, in part because the travel commitments and the overall feel of the big conferences haven’t quite meshed with the private, 7,200-student Jesuit school in Spokane, Washington.

But if Gonzaga does go, nobody will forget where it built its reputation.

The competition in the WCC has not proven to be a hindrance to its postseason success, the way many skeptics thought it might. This season, Santa Clara made its second straight appearance in the NIT and Loyola Marymount won 19 games, one of which was at Gonzaga and snapped the program’s 75-game home winning streak. BYU, a longtime factor in hoops, will end its 12-year stay in the WCC after this season for a move to the Big 12.

Saint Mary’s has been in four of the last five March Madness brackets.

“The WCC has been great for us because it hasn’t gotten in our way,” coach Mark Few said. “The best thing we’ve done over the years is — even back to ’99 — we wanted to stay in growth mode. We did not want to just be a one-hit wonder.”

These days, Gonzaga has no problem getting regular-season games against the Baylors and Purdues of the world. Saint Mary’s scheduled Houston, San Diego State and Vanderbilt this year. In between those games and March Madness, the WCC rivals played each other three times. After their first-round games earlier this week, a pair of double-digit wins, nobody was saying they weren’t ready for the big time.

“They push us for sure, but we push them, too,” Saint Mary’s guard Logan Johnson said. “They tell us all the time that we’re the toughest team they play. We get the respect from them, and we also give the respect to them because of what they’ve done in the past.”

The Ringer’s Tate Frazier: Why 3-seed Gonzaga has chance at title run

Gonzaga

Gonzaga...
The Associated Press

Gonzaga wears down Grand Canyon 82-70 in March Madness

Gonzaga started playing like a contender, then wore out Grand Canyon 82-70 behind 28 points from Julian Strawther in the NCAA Tournament.
3 days ago
Gonzaga Julian Strawther Ben Gregg...
Brent Stecker

Ringer’s Tate Frazier: Why 3-seed Gonzaga has chance at title run

Tate Frazier, who covers college basketball on The Ringer's One Shining Podcast, isn't ruling out Gonzaga as an NCAA Tournament title contender.
4 days ago
Gonzaga Anton Watson Drew Timme...
Brent Stecker

NCAA Tournament: Gonzaga gets 3 seed in loaded West Region

The Gonzaga Bulldogs find themselves in a loaded section of the bracket in their 24th straight men's basketball NCAA Tournament.
8 days ago
Gonzaga Drew Timme...
The Associated Press

Timme sets Gonzaga scoring record, Zags routs Saint Mary’s for WCC title

Drew Timme scored 18 points and became Gonzaga's all-time leading scorer to lead the sharp-shooting No. 9 Bulldogs past No. 16 Saint Mary's 77-51 in the WCC Tournament championship game.
13 days ago
Gonzaga USF...
The Associated Press

Gonzaga holds off USF, sets up WCC title showdown vs St Mary’s

Anton Watson scored 20 points and Drew Timme had 17 to help No. 9 Gonzaga beat pesky San Francisco 84-73 and advance to yet another WCC championship game.
14 days ago
Gonzaga Julian Strawther...
The Associated Press

Gonzaga up to No. 9, surging UCLA No. 2 in AP men’s hoops top 25

Gonzaga is up another spot in the latest Associated Press men's basketball poll going into their WCC Tournament run that starts Monday.
14 days ago
Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s keep WCC front & center in NCAA Tournament