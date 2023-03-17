Bumpus: What Julian Love signing means for Seahawks and Jamal Adams

The Seahawks made a move that caught some by surprise on Friday, signing safety Julian Love to a deal that’s reportedly for two years and up to $12 million.

Seahawks sign safety Julian Love to reported 2-year contract

Why is that a bit of a surprise? Well, that’s notable money given out by a team that has both free safety Quandre Diggs and strong safety Jamal Adams returning for the 2023 season and beyond.

So what should we know about Love? And what does his signing mean for the Seahawks and Adams in particular? Former NFL receiver Michael Bumpus broke it down during Friday’s Bump and Stacy on Seattle Sports.

“He’s coming from a 3-4 (defensive scheme) over there in New York, so it’s a good fit already,” he said. “You turn on the film, this guy knows how to tackle. He will wrap you up. (The Giants) moved him down in the box – kind of like how (the Seahawks) wanted to do with Jamal this year – they sent him on the backside of the formation on blitzes, they played the mind games with him. He’s good with his hands when it comes to covering tight ends.”

“I look at this dude and I go, ‘He’s Jamal Adams,”‘ Bump added. “Now is he as good as Jamal Adams? Does he have the accolades that Jamal Adams has? No, he doesn’t. But I look at his style of play, the way he gets downhill, the speed that he plays with, and he’s better in coverage than Jamal.”

The signing does present questions for Adams’ Seahawks future.

Fann: Seahawks cutting Jamal Adams is an option, albeit unlikely

“I’m looking at this and I’m saying what does this mean for Jamal? Are you trying to ship him off? Are you trying to cut a deal? We shall see,” Bumpus said. “… I’m glad (Love is) here. What does it mean for the safety position? Decisions will be made or it’s just gonna be a crowded room … It means Jamal might be out of here.”

Co-host Stacy Rost said she felt the Seahawks’ move to a 3-4 defense was in order to get the most out of Adams, which Bumpus said was “the whole point.”

“But you look at the safety that they just acquired, he does the same things Jamal does,” Bumpus said. “I think Jamal is a better football player when healthy, but that’s the key point – when healthy. We haven’t seen a lot of him. I want to keep Jamal, but I’m looking at this move and it makes me question (if that will happen).”

Listen to the full second hour at this link or in the player below.

New Seahawks DL Dre’Mont Jones talks picking Seattle, ‘hectic’ Broncos

Follow @TheBGustafson