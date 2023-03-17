Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Vince Dunn scores in overtime, Seattle Kraken beat Sharks 2-1

Mar 16, 2023, 10:39 PM
Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn celebrates his overtime goal against the San Jose Sharks March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
AP staff

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Vince Dunn scored 1:58 into overtime and the Seattle Kraken beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Thursday night.

Kraken 2, Sharks 1: Box Score

Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal an an assist for the Kraken, tying the score with his 15th of the season on a breakaway at 7:03 of the third period.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 31 shots, and Dunn extended his point streak to 11 games.

Sharks forward William Eklund scored on a penalty shot for his second career goal, both in the last two games. James Reimer was terrific in net, finishing with 30 saves.

Dunn beat Reimer through the legs to win it.

Eklund’s goal early in the third was the first penalty shot a Sharks player had converted since Logan Couture scored against the Minnesota Wild on March 11, 2019.

Less than six minutes later, Yanni Gourde found Bjorkstrand streaking through the middle of the ice and he beat Reimer over his catching glove.

UP NEXT

Kraken: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Sharks: Host the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Vince Dunn scores in overtime, Seattle Kraken beat Sharks 2-1