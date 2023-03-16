Report: Seahawks signing 26-year-old C/G Evan Brown

The Seahawks entered the offseason without a center on their roster. They’ve reportedly added someone who can fill that role in 2023.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks are set to sign Evan Brown, a center/guard who started 24 games for the Detroit Lions over the last two seasons. Brown, 26 years old, is 6 foot 3 and 320 pounds. According to Aaron Wilson of KCRP 2 in Houston, it’s a one-year contract.

Brown entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of SMU and spent time with the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns before joining the Lions in 2020, where he found his most steady NFL home.

Brown was a reserve player in his first few NFL seasons but played 16 games in 2021, including 12 starts at center when regular starter Frank Ragnow got hurt. In 2022, Brown began the year as a backup interior offensive linemen but wound up starting 12 games at right guard due to Halapoulivaati Vaitai getting injured.

Currently, the Seahawks have three spots on their starting offensive line solidified with left tackle Charles Cross, left guard Damien Lewis and right tackle Abraham Lucas all returning. Phil Haynes re-signed after splitting time with the recently released Gabe Jackson at right guard, while 2022 starting center Austin Blythe retired this offseason and his backup, Kyle Fuller, is a free agent.

