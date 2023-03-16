Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
CONTESTS & EVENTS

Win Tickets to Dierks Bentley!

Mar 16, 2023, 11:55 AM | Updated: 11:55 am
...

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Dierks Bentley at the White River Amphitheatre on August 26, 2023! Tickets are on sale now, and you can find them here.

Enter below starting Monday, March 20, 2023 through Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Tickets will be sent digitally, and winners must provide a valid email address and have access to a smart phone.

Contests & Events

...
No Author

Win Tickets to Bert Kreischer!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Bert Kreischer at the Gorge Amphitheatre on July 15, 2023!
15 hours ago
...
No Author

Join Seattle Sports for Walk MS Seattle

Join the Seattle Sports team for the Walk MS Seattle event on April 23rd. We hope you will either join us, or help us reach our goal by donating what you can.
3 days ago
...
No Author

The Seattle Sports Masters Challenge Presented by Premier Golf

Think you have what it takes to pick the winner for this year’s Masters? Participate in the Seattle Sports Masters Challenge presented by Premier Golf… and find out!
4 days ago
...
No Author

The Seattle Sports Bracket Bucks Presented by Muckleshoot Casino

Compete in the Seattle Sports Bracket Bucks, presented by Muckleshoot Casino, with three chances to win big!
8 days ago
...
No Author

EXPIRED: Win Tickets to see Kevin James!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Kevin James at the Paramount Theatre on March 24, 2023!
10 days ago
...
No Author

EXPIRED: Win Tickets to Peter Gabriel!

KIRO Newsradio is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Peter Gabriel at the Climate Pledge Arena on October 8, 2023!
10 days ago
Win Tickets to Dierks Bentley!