What’s next for the Seahawks at RB after losing Penny and Homer?

The Seahawks took a big hit to their running back depth on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, former starting running back Rashaad Penny – the team’s first-round pick in 2018 – is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles, while reserve back and special teams ace Travis Homer will be signing with the Chicago Bears.

With those two leaving Seattle, 2022 rookie Kenneth Walker III, DeeJay Dallas and kickoff ace Godwin Igwebuike are left on the Seahawks’ depth chart.

What’s next for the Hawks at running back? Former NFL quarterback Brock Huard broke it down during Wednesday’s Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports.

“You’ve got a market that’s flooded with some veteran free agents, and you’ve got a rookie class that is flooded with unique opportunities,” Huard said.

Huard has said multiple times this offseason that the strength of this upcoming draft class is pass rusher, tight end and running back.

“If there is a market turn that can be to your advantage … the market was somewhat favorable for you with this running back class,” Huard said of both the draft and NFL free agency.

With Penny, Huard called his reported deal with Philadelphia “small.”

“It wasn’t as if the Seahawks didn’t have that money. They could have easily easily assimilated that deal,” Huard said. “They did not because it’s time for Rashaad to have a new home and to go and branch out.”

Who are some names that stand out in free agency?

“I mean, (former Eagles back) Miles Sanders is still on the market if you wanted to spend a little money,” Huard said. “The little running back down in Los Angeles with the Chargers would like to see a trade, but I don’t think that move is possible – Austin Ekeler – because he’s gonna want to get paid in the final year of his deal. But those are guys at the top end of the market. Out there in Detroit, Jamaal Williams is on the market. And then I could read to you a half-dozen running backs that I would love in the second or third round of different shapes, different sizes, different skill sets. But you need a veteran.”

Someone Huard likes a lot on the veteran side of things is Jerick McKinnon, who was with the Kansas City Chiefs last season and caught nine touchdown passes.

“That guy ended up being kind of the third-down back for the Chiefs this year,” he said.

