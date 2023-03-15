Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
WSU

Venters hits late 3, EWU knocks off WSU 81-74 in NIT

Mar 14, 2023, 10:54 PM
WSU Kyle Smith...
Head coach Kyle Smith of the WSU Cougars looks on during a March 10, 2022 game. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
BY
AP staff

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Steele Venters scored 27 points and buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining to rally Eastern Washington to an 81-74 victory over WSU on Tuesday night in the first round of the NIT.

EWU 81, WSU 74: Box score

Venters, the player of the year in the Big Sky Conference, sank 9 of 18 shots from the floor with four 3-pointers for the Eagles (23-10), who advance to play the winner of the Wednesday’s game between Youngstown State and Oklahoma State.

Venters was fouled with four seconds left and the Eagles up 77-74. He missed the free throw but grabbed the rebound with all four of his teammates in the backcourt. He sank two the second time around and Cedric Coward had a steal and a dunk to cap off the victory.

Angelo Allegri finished with 12 points, five rebounds and five assists for Eastern Washington. Tyreese Davis added 12 points and five boards.

DJ Rodman scored 23 points to lead the fourth-seeded Cougars (17-17), who played without All-Pac-12 first-teamer Mouhamed Gueye because of a lower back injury. Gueye led the conference in double-doubles this season. TJ Bamba contributed 15 points and seven rebounds. Jabe Mullins added 15 points and Andrej Jakimovski scored 11.

Venters scored 12 points to lead EWU to a 43-34 halftime lead. Bamba’s 3-pointer capped a 26-8 run and the Cougars led 60-51 with 11:31 remaining. The Eagles closed the game on a 9-0 run.

WSU beat Eastern Washington 82-56 during the regular season.

Last time: Oregon withstands WSU comeback, wins 75-70 in Pac-12 tourney

WSU

Gonzaga Anton Watson Drew Timme...
Brent Stecker

NCAA Tournament: Gonzaga gets 3 seed in loaded West Region

The Gonzaga Bulldogs find themselves in a loaded section of the bracket in their 24th straight men's basketball NCAA Tournament.
3 days ago
WSU Oregon...
The Associated Press

Oregon withstands WSU comeback, wins 75-70 in Pac-12 tourney

Keeshawn Barthelemy and Jermaine Couisnard each scored 17 points and Oregon had a 19-point lead erased before closing on a 7-0 run to beat WSU 75-70 on Thursday in the Pac-12 Tournament.
6 days ago
WSU DJ Rodman...
The Associated Press

WSU wins 7th straight, knocks out Cal in Pac-12 Tournament

WSU won its seventh game in a row with a 69-52 victory over Cal in the Pac-12 Tournament. TJ Mamba led the Cougars with 17 points.
7 days ago
WSU UCLA...
The Associated Press

WSU dancing after beating UCLA 65-61 for 1st Pac-12 women’s hoops title

Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 23 points and Bella Murekatete added 21 to help Washington State earn a trip to the NCAA Tournament by beating No. 19 UCLA 65-61 in the Pac-12 Championship on Sunday.
10 days ago
WSU UW...
The Associated Press

WSU Cougars beat UW Huskies 93-84 for 6th straight win

TJ Bamba scored a career-high 36 points and WSU won its sixth straight Pac-12 game for the first time in 30 years with a 93-84 win over UW.
13 days ago
WSU Cal...
The Associated Press

Gueye, Bamba lead WSU Cougars past Cal 63-57

Mouhamed Gueye had 20 points and 10 rebounds, TJ Bamba scored 19 points, and WSU defeated California 63-57 for its fifth straight win.
18 days ago
Venters hits late 3, EWU knocks off WSU 81-74 in NIT