Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks reportedly reuniting with Jarran Reed on 2-year deal

Mar 14, 2023, 4:05 PM
Seahawks Jarran Reed...
Packers DT Jarran Reed celebrates a sack against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 18, 2022. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
BY
Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seahawks are reportedly turning to a familiar face to help them rebuild their defensive line.

Seahawks Offseason Tracker: Keep up on moves in free agency

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed and the Seahawks are finalizing a reunion on a two-year contract, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network tweeted Tuesday afternoon that Reed’s deal will be for a maximum of $10.8 million.

Reed, a 2016 second-round NFL Draft pick by Seattle out of Alabama, spent the first five seasons of his career with the Hawks. He moved on to Kansas City in 2021 and spent the 2022 season with Green Bay.

The 6-foot-3, 306-pound Reed has played every regular season game in each of the past two years, as well as three playoff games in 2021 with the Chiefs. He has missed more than one game in a season only once in his career, which came when he sat out six games in 2019 with Seattle due to a suspension.

In 2022, Reed made a career-high 52 combined tackles along with 2.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, starting 14 of the 17 games he played with the Packers.

Perhaps his best season as a pro came in 2018 when he made 10.5 sacks for the Seahawks. He also had 6.5 sacks with Seattle in 2020.

The reported addition of Reed is the second notable move by Seattle to beef up and improve its defensive line as it enters Year 2 in a 3-4 defensive front. The Seahawks also made a splash Monday with the reported signing of defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones.

Tuesday marked the second day of the legal tampering period of NFL free agency. Teams will be allowed to officially sign free agents when the new league years starts at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The good and bad of free agency for Seahawks so far

Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Pete Carroll Geno Smith...
SeattleSports.com Staff

Seahawks Offseason Tracker: Keep up on moves, draft picks, more

See every Seahawks move this offseason, including free agents and coaches, plus where Seattle will be picking with their 10 NFL Draft selections.
19 hours ago
Seahawks Dre'Mont Jones...
Joe Fann

Fann: Analyzing Seahawks’ atypical splash signing of Dre’Mont Jones

What are the Seahawks getting in their reported addition of defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones? Joe Fann takes a closer look.
19 hours ago
Seahawks Devin Bush...
Brandon Gustafson

Bumpus: 3 inside LBs Seahawks should consider in free agency

The Seahawks need help at inside linebacker, and Michael Bumpus says there are three players in free agency Seattle should target.
19 hours ago
Seahawks Dre'Mont Jones...
Stacy Rost

Rost: The good and bad of free agency for Seahawks so far

The Seahawks have made just one reported addition this free agency period, but it’s not the only move that impacts Seattle’s offseason.
19 hours ago
Seahawks Quinton Jefferson...
Brandon Gustafson

Report: Seahawks release veteran D-lineman Quinton Jefferson

The Seahawks will reportedly cut veteran defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson, per Adam Schefter, saving the team roughly $4.5 million.
19 hours ago
Seahawks Dre'Mont Jones...
Brent Stecker

Reports: Seahawks make splash in free agency with DT Dre’Mont Jones

Dre'Mont Jones, a standout defensive tackle with the Denver Broncos, is coming to Seattle on a multi-year deal per reports by multiple NFL insiders.
2 days ago
Seahawks reportedly reuniting with Jarran Reed on 2-year deal