Seahawks reportedly reuniting with Jarran Reed on 2-year deal

The Seahawks are reportedly turning to a familiar face to help them rebuild their defensive line.

Seahawks Offseason Tracker: Keep up on moves in free agency

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed and the Seahawks are finalizing a reunion on a two-year contract, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network tweeted Tuesday afternoon that Reed’s deal will be for a maximum of $10.8 million.

Reed, a 2016 second-round NFL Draft pick by Seattle out of Alabama, spent the first five seasons of his career with the Hawks. He moved on to Kansas City in 2021 and spent the 2022 season with Green Bay.

The 6-foot-3, 306-pound Reed has played every regular season game in each of the past two years, as well as three playoff games in 2021 with the Chiefs. He has missed more than one game in a season only once in his career, which came when he sat out six games in 2019 with Seattle due to a suspension.

In 2022, Reed made a career-high 52 combined tackles along with 2.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, starting 14 of the 17 games he played with the Packers.

"He just played his best game as a Green Bay Packer." Larry McCarren takes a look at Jarran Reed's performance in the Rock Report 🎥@DuluthTradingCo | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/wohYHvNFsf — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 27, 2022

Perhaps his best season as a pro came in 2018 when he made 10.5 sacks for the Seahawks. He also had 6.5 sacks with Seattle in 2020.

The reported addition of Reed is the second notable move by Seattle to beef up and improve its defensive line as it enters Year 2 in a 3-4 defensive front. The Seahawks also made a splash Monday with the reported signing of defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones.

Tuesday marked the second day of the legal tampering period of NFL free agency. Teams will be allowed to officially sign free agents when the new league years starts at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The good and bad of free agency for Seahawks so far

Follow @BrentStecker