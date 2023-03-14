Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Offseason Tracker: Keep up on moves, draft picks, more

Mar 14, 2023, 1:39 PM | Updated: 7:07 pm
Seahawks Pete Carroll Geno Smith...
Seahawks QBs Geno Smith and Drew Lock talk with coach Pete Carroll and OC Shane Waldron. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
BY
SeattleSports.com

The Seahawks are coming off a surprising trip to the playoffs and are looking to take the next step in 2023. To get there, they need to make improvements this offseason.

Keep up with the Seahawks’ moves in free agency as well as their departures, coaching changes and draft picks leading up to training camp. We will update this post whenever Hawks news breaks with links to full stories on SeattleSports.com and reports by NFL insiders.

Additions via free agency

DL Dre’Mont Jones (reported three-year deal)
DL Jarran Reed (reported two-year deal)

Departures via free agency

LB Cody Barton to Washington (reported)
RB Rashaad Penny to Philadelphia (reported)
RB Travis Homer to Chicago (reported)

Re-signed/extended

QB Geno Smith
FB/LB Nick Bellore
G Phil Haynes

Notable releases by Seahawks

DL Shelby Harris
DL Quinton Jefferson
G Gabe Jackson
LB Ben Burr-Kirven

Seahawks restricted free agents

S Ryan Neal (reportedly given first right of refusal offer by Seattle)
WR Penny Hart
LB Tanner Muse
RB Tony Jones Jr.

Seahawks unrestricted free agents

DL Shelby Harris
DL Quinton Jefferson
G Gabe Jackson
LB Ben Burr-Kirven
DL Poona Ford
S Johnathan Abram
DL L.J. Collier
CB Artie Burns
QB Drew Lock
WR Marquise Goodwin
C Kyle Fuller
CB Justin Coleman
LS Tyler Ott
S Josh Jones
LS Carson Tinker
CB Jalen Tabor
LB Cullen Gillaspia
LB Jon Rhattigan
DL Daryl Johnson

Retired

C Austin Blythe

Coaching additions

Greg Olson, QB coach
Roy Anderson, secondary coach
BT Jordan, pass rush specialist

Coaching departures

Aaron Curry, LB coach (Steelers LB coach)
Dave Canales, QB coach (Buccaneers OC)
Sean Desai, associate head coach-defense (Eagles DC)
Brad Idzik, assistant WR coach (Buccaneers WR coach)

Full Seahawks coaching staff

Seahawks 2023 NFL Draft picks

Day 1

First round: No. 5 (from Denver)
First round: No. 20

Day 2

Second round: No. 37 (from Denver)
Second round: No. 52
Third round: No. 83

Day 3

Fourth round: No. 123
Fifth round: No. 151 (from Pittsburgh)
Fifth round: No. 154
Sixth round: No. 198
Seventh round: No. 237

Key offseason dates

March 13: Start of free agency legal tampering
March 15: Official start of NFL league year and free agency
April 27-29: NFL Draft in Kansas City

