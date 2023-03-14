Seahawks Offseason Tracker: Keep up on moves, draft picks, more

The Seahawks are coming off a surprising trip to the playoffs and are looking to take the next step in 2023. To get there, they need to make improvements this offseason.

Keep up with the Seahawks’ moves in free agency as well as their departures, coaching changes and draft picks leading up to training camp. We will update this post whenever Hawks news breaks with links to full stories on SeattleSports.com and reports by NFL insiders.

Additions via free agency

DL Dre’Mont Jones (reported three-year deal)

DL Jarran Reed (reported two-year deal)

Departures via free agency

LB Cody Barton to Washington (reported)

RB Rashaad Penny to Philadelphia (reported)

RB Travis Homer to Chicago (reported)

Re-signed/extended

QB Geno Smith

FB/LB Nick Bellore

G Phil Haynes

Notable releases by Seahawks

DL Shelby Harris

DL Quinton Jefferson

G Gabe Jackson

LB Ben Burr-Kirven

Seahawks restricted free agents

S Ryan Neal (reportedly given first right of refusal offer by Seattle)

WR Penny Hart

LB Tanner Muse

RB Tony Jones Jr.

Seahawks unrestricted free agents

DL Poona Ford

S Johnathan Abram

DL L.J. Collier

CB Artie Burns

QB Drew Lock

WR Marquise Goodwin

C Kyle Fuller

CB Justin Coleman

LS Tyler Ott

S Josh Jones

LS Carson Tinker

CB Jalen Tabor

LB Cullen Gillaspia

LB Jon Rhattigan

DL Daryl Johnson

Retired

C Austin Blythe

Coaching additions

Greg Olson, QB coach

Roy Anderson, secondary coach

BT Jordan, pass rush specialist

Coaching departures

Aaron Curry, LB coach (Steelers LB coach)

Dave Canales, QB coach (Buccaneers OC)

Sean Desai, associate head coach-defense (Eagles DC)

Brad Idzik, assistant WR coach (Buccaneers WR coach)

Full Seahawks coaching staff

Seahawks 2023 NFL Draft picks

• Day 1

First round: No. 5 (from Denver)

First round: No. 20

• Day 2

Second round: No. 37 (from Denver)

Second round: No. 52

Third round: No. 83

• Day 3

Fourth round: No. 123

Fifth round: No. 151 (from Pittsburgh)

Fifth round: No. 154

Sixth round: No. 198

Seventh round: No. 237

Key offseason dates

March 13: Start of free agency legal tampering

March 15: Official start of NFL league year and free agency

April 27-29: NFL Draft in Kansas City