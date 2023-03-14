SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Seahawks Offseason Tracker: Keep up on moves, draft picks, more
The Seahawks are coming off a surprising trip to the playoffs and are looking to take the next step in 2023. To get there, they need to make improvements this offseason.
Keep up with the Seahawks’ moves in free agency as well as their departures, coaching changes and draft picks leading up to training camp. We will update this post whenever Hawks news breaks with links to full stories on SeattleSports.com and reports by NFL insiders.
Additions via free agency
DL Dre’Mont Jones (reported three-year deal)
DL Jarran Reed (reported two-year deal)
Departures via free agency
LB Cody Barton to Washington (reported)
RB Rashaad Penny to Philadelphia (reported)
RB Travis Homer to Chicago (reported)
Re-signed/extended
QB Geno Smith
FB/LB Nick Bellore
G Phil Haynes
Notable releases by Seahawks
DL Shelby Harris
DL Quinton Jefferson
G Gabe Jackson
LB Ben Burr-Kirven
Seahawks restricted free agents
S Ryan Neal (reportedly given first right of refusal offer by Seattle)
WR Penny Hart
LB Tanner Muse
RB Tony Jones Jr.
Seahawks unrestricted free agents
DL Shelby Harris
DL Quinton Jefferson
G Gabe Jackson
LB Ben Burr-Kirven
DL Poona Ford
S Johnathan Abram
DL L.J. Collier
CB Artie Burns
QB Drew Lock
WR Marquise Goodwin
C Kyle Fuller
CB Justin Coleman
LS Tyler Ott
S Josh Jones
LS Carson Tinker
CB Jalen Tabor
LB Cullen Gillaspia
LB Jon Rhattigan
DL Daryl Johnson
Retired
Coaching additions
Greg Olson, QB coach
Roy Anderson, secondary coach
BT Jordan, pass rush specialist
Coaching departures
Aaron Curry, LB coach (Steelers LB coach)
Dave Canales, QB coach (Buccaneers OC)
Sean Desai, associate head coach-defense (Eagles DC)
Brad Idzik, assistant WR coach (Buccaneers WR coach)
Full Seahawks coaching staff
Your 2023 coaching staff!
Seahawks 2023 NFL Draft picks
• Day 1
First round: No. 5 (from Denver)
First round: No. 20
• Day 2
Second round: No. 37 (from Denver)
Second round: No. 52
Third round: No. 83
• Day 3
Fourth round: No. 123
Fifth round: No. 151 (from Pittsburgh)
Fifth round: No. 154
Sixth round: No. 198
Seventh round: No. 237
Key offseason dates
March 13: Start of free agency legal tampering
March 15: Official start of NFL league year and free agency
April 27-29: NFL Draft in Kansas City