SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Report: Seahawks release veteran D-lineman Quinton Jefferson

Mar 14, 2023, 9:24 AM
Seahawks Quinton Jefferson...
Quinton Jefferson of the Seattle Seahawks reacts against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 12, 2022. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

A day after making a reportedly massive splash on the defensive line, the Seahawks are apparently parting ways with a player at that position.

On Monday, the Seahawks reportedly came to terms with standout defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones, formerly of the Denver Broncos, on a three-year deal worth up to $51 million.

Reports: Seahawks make splash in free agency with DT Dre’Mont Jones

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Seahawks are releasing veteran defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson.

Jefferson, 29, returned to Seattle last offseason for his third stint with the Seahawks on a two-year contract worth up to $9.5 million. By releasing the 29 year old, the Hawks will save just under $4.5 million, per Spotrac.

Seattle selected Jefferson in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He was waived the following season ahead of Week 1, but returned a month later after a short stint with the LA Rams. Jefferson left Seattle in free agency after the 2019 season, but returned to the Hawks last offseason.

Jefferson appeared in all 17 regular season games for the Seahawks last year, recording a career-high 5.5 sacks and six tackles for loss along with 13 QB hits. His 5.5 sacks were third on the team in 2022.

Jefferson, who stands 6 foot 4 and weighs roughly 290 pounds, played defensive end in Seattle’s new 3-4 scheme and played 49% of the team’s defensive snaps in 2022, per Pro Football Reference.

Jefferson’s reported departure continues a big shakeup for the Seahawks’ defensive line this season. Jones may be coming to Seattle, but Jefferson and Shelby Harris are both being released while Poona Ford and 2019 first-round pick L.J. Collier are hitting free agency.

Seahawks Free Agency: LB Cody Barton reportedly to Commanders

