The Seattle Sports Masters Challenge Presented by Premier Golf

Mar 13, 2023, 1:25 PM | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 5:02 pm
...

Think you have what it takes to pick the winner for this year’s Masters? Participate in the Seattle Sports Masters Challenge presented by Premier Golf… and find out! Complete the registration form below, guess who the champion will be AND what the exact & final winning score will be, and you’re entered to win! All entrants with both of the correct answers will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win an Ultimate Premier Golfing Pass! That’s a round of golf at all participating Premier Golf locations. Some restrictions may apply. See contest rules for complete details.

Entries will be received between March 15 at 12:01 am and April 5 at 11:59pm.

Don’t forget, Premier Golf offers FREE mobile apps to enhance your Premier golfing experience. Book your tee-time, use their GPS yardage system, order food and drinks for the turn and get APP ONLY specials. Download Premier Golf’s apps by searching the course name in the Apple App or Google Play Store. Book your tee time today at PremierGolfCenters.com.

 

The Seattle Sports Masters Challenge Presented by Premier Golf