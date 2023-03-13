Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
SHANNON DRAYER

Mariners Notebook: Robbie Ray’s changes not limited to new pitch

Mar 13, 2023, 12:52 PM
Mariners Robbie Ray...
Robbie Ray of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch against the Cubs on March 1, 2023. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
BY
Mariners Insider, Seattle Sports

Robbie Ray will be back on the hill Monday for the Mariners, and he’ll likely be happy to see opponents in different uniforms as his last throwing session fell on a Mariners’ off day, limiting to a sim game at a quiet complex.

Mariners Notebook: Where Luis Castillo stands after latest start

While Ray is a member of the “new pitch club,” his focus this winter was on much more than just his new splitter. With an amount of certainty he didn’t have last offseason thanks to MLB’s collective bargaining agreement negotiations, he was able to both work on a new strength and conditioning program that could result in a bit more velocity and schedule more time to throw off the mound before he reported to camp.

“Having a normal offseason was huge for me,” Ray said. “I was able to have the normal progression of an offseason going through my throwing program like normal, going through my lifts like normal. I was able to get off the mound earlier.”

This work resulted in some small changes to his delivery that in camp rate so far, so good.

“It feels like it’s more comfortable,” he said. “It’s a little quicker where I am not standing straight on to the batter, a little bit side turned. I can get into my hip a little quicker, and it’s another way to mess with timing.”

Ray has shown a willingness – and ability – to change both in and out of season, which should benefit him moving forward. He could be very interesting to watch in his second season as a Mariner.

Lineup!

Mariners at Angels, 1:10 p.m.
(Game airing on tape delay at 7 p.m. on Seattle Sports – click for schedule)

Kolten Wong, 2B
Ty France, 1B
Cal Raleigh, C
AJ Pollock, LF
Jarred Kelenic, CF
Sam Haggerty, 3B
Tommy La Stella, DH
Leonys Martín, RF
Leonardo Rivas, SS

Robbie Ray, LHP

Pitchers on the travel roster include Bryce Miller, Justin Topa, Gabe Speier and Taylor Saucedo.

Mariners notes

• Shortstop J.P. Crawford, who missed this weekend’s games, is dealing with what manager Scott Servais called a “soggy shoulder.” For those who shudder remembering that was the description given to Drew Smyly, who was lost for the season years ago after his arm was described the same way, know that Servais delivered the line with a smile. Crawford took batting practice each day this weekend and is expected to DH on Tuesday.

• Andrés Muñoz threw Monday morning what was likely his last live BP before entering games. It was quite the sight as coaches made the detour from the parking lot to leave for Tempe to take in the session. Muñoz did not disappoint.

Utility man Dylan Moore, who is expected to return to play midweek after recovering from offseason core surgery, lost his second bat to Muñoz.

• For the latest on how all the Mariners players have been doing in the World Baseball Classic, click the link below.

Mariners World Baseball Classic Check-In: Julio, Geno, Harry and more

First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Monday, March 13 @ 1:10 pm Mariners' Robbie Ray LHP vs. Angels' Tucker Davidson LHP

Shannon Drayer

Mariners Luis Castillo...
Shannon Drayer

Mariners Notebook: Where Luis Castillo stands after latest start

Mariners insider Shannon Drayer reports on Luis Castillo's start in Sunday's win over the Rangers, the latest moves in camp and more.
2 days ago
Mariners Chris Flexen...
Shannon Drayer

Mariners Notebook: Flexen ‘looks really good,’ Hummel to play the field

Chris Flexen has gotten off to a great start in camp. Shannon Drayer has the details on that, Cooper Hummel, a potential trade and much more.
3 days ago
Mariners RHP Casey Sadler...
Shannon Drayer

Drayer: Mariners relievers Sadler and Muñoz with big days in different ways

Friday was a big day for Mariners RHPs Casey Sadler and Andrés Muñoz as Sadler threw his first live BP and Muñoz showed off a new pitch.
4 days ago
Mariners Kolten Wong...
Shannon Drayer

Mariners Notebook: Checking in on Seattle’s bats; WBC updates

We've heard a lot about the Mariners' arms in spring training. What about the bats? Shannon Drayer provides a look at them and more.
5 days ago
Mariners Julio Rodriguez...
Shannon Drayer

Drayer’s Mariners Observations: Kelenic, Julio, injury concerns and more

Mariners insider Shannon Drayer shares her M's observations from Peoria, including injury updates and Jarred Kelenic's spring so far.
6 days ago
Mariners Padres Julio Rodríguez Juan Soto...
Shannon Drayer

Drayer: Next for Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez — fulfill childhood dream in WBC

Julio Rodríguez leaves Mariners spring training on Monday to play for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.
8 days ago
Mariners Notebook: Robbie Ray’s changes not limited to new pitch