Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks expected to release veteran DT Shelby Harris, per report

Mar 13, 2023, 12:01 PM
Seahawks Shelby Harris...
Seahawks DT Shelby Harris during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 27, 2022. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
BY
Editor of SeattleSports.com

Improving on defense is a big priority for the Seahawks this offseason, but as the legal tampering period of free agency opened Monday, the first news regarding the team was a subtraction on that side of the ball.

Huard: How Seahawks’ deal with Geno Smith is more ‘team-friendly’ than thought

The Seahawks are planning to release veteran defensive tackle Shelby Harris, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, who tweeted his report Monday morning.

While Seattle is likely to cut Harris loose, it doesn’t mean the Hawks won’t look to bring him back. The nine-year NFL veteran is due to make $9 million in 2023 on his current contract, and the possibility remains that the team could re-sign him for a smaller figure after letting him go from that deal.

Harris, 31, had a strong first season in Seattle after coming to the team from the Denver Broncos in last offseason’s blockbuster Russell Wilson trade. In 15 games for the Seahawks in 2022, Harris had 44 combined tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss, six quarterback hits and four passes defensed.

Prior to coming to Seattle, Harris played five seasons with Denver. He spent his first two campaigns in the NFL with the Raiders, who drafted him in the seventh round in 2014 out of Illinois State.

The legal tampering period of NFL free agency began at 9 a.m. Monday morning, with free agency officially beginning at the start of the new league year at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

How Panthers’ trade up to No. 1 spot in NFL Draft impacts the Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Cody Barton...
Brent Stecker

Seahawks Free Agency: LB Cody Barton reportedly to Commanders

Cody Barton is the first pending Seahawks free agent reportedly leaving the nest, as NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero tweeted Monday afternoon that the veteran linebacker has agreed to a one-year deal with Washington.
18 hours ago
Seahawks Geno Smith...
Brent Stecker

Huard: How Seahawks’ deal with Geno Smith is more ‘team-friendly’ than thought

After seeing more details on the Seahawks' three-year contract extension with quarterback Geno Smith, Brock Huard says it's especially team-friendly.
18 hours ago
Seahawks draft...
Brandon Gustafson

How Panthers’ trade up to No. 1 spot in NFL Draft impacts the Seahawks

The Panthers have made a huge trade for the No. 1 pick in this year's NFL Draft. Brandon Gustafson details how that can impact the Seahawks.
3 days ago
Seahawks...
Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks’ Schneider: Changing his scouting, addressing positions of need, more

Seahawks GM John Schneider had plenty to say during Thursday's visit with Wyman & Bob, including one way he's changed his scouting.
3 days ago
Seahawks Draft Anthony Richardson...
Brandon Gustafson

SEC Analyst: Seahawks should pass on QBs at 5; Carter should go No. 1

SEC Network's Matt Stinchcomb shared why the Seahawks shouldn't draft Anthony Richardson or Will Levis and why Jalen Carter should go No. 1.
4 days ago
Seahawks John Schneider...
Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks GM John Schneider discusses Geno’s deal, Wilson report

During his weekly conversation with Wyman & Bob, Seahawks GM John Schneider discussed Geno Smith's new contract and Russell Wilson.
4 days ago
Seahawks expected to release veteran DT Shelby Harris, per report