Seahawks expected to release veteran DT Shelby Harris, per report

Improving on defense is a big priority for the Seahawks this offseason, but as the legal tampering period of free agency opened Monday, the first news regarding the team was a subtraction on that side of the ball.

The Seahawks are planning to release veteran defensive tackle Shelby Harris, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, who tweeted his report Monday morning.

The #Seahawks plan to release DL Shelby Harris, source says. Seattle has explored possible trades but hasn't found a taker yet for the nine-year veteran who played well last season. Harris, who was part of the Russell Wilson deal, was set to make $9 million this upcoming season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

While Seattle is likely to cut Harris loose, it doesn’t mean the Hawks won’t look to bring him back. The nine-year NFL veteran is due to make $9 million in 2023 on his current contract, and the possibility remains that the team could re-sign him for a smaller figure after letting him go from that deal.

Harris, 31, had a strong first season in Seattle after coming to the team from the Denver Broncos in last offseason’s blockbuster Russell Wilson trade. In 15 games for the Seahawks in 2022, Harris had 44 combined tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss, six quarterback hits and four passes defensed.

Prior to coming to Seattle, Harris played five seasons with Denver. He spent his first two campaigns in the NFL with the Raiders, who drafted him in the seventh round in 2014 out of Illinois State.

The legal tampering period of NFL free agency began at 9 a.m. Monday morning, with free agency officially beginning at the start of the new league year at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

