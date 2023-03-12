Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners World Baseball Classic Check-In: Julio, Geno, Harry and more

Mar 12, 2023, 2:52 PM | Updated: 4:44 pm
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 11: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Dominican Republic rounds third base in the first inning against Venezuela at loanDepot park on March 11, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 11: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Dominican Republic high fives Manny Machado #13 after scoring in the first inning against Venezuela at loanDepot park on March 11, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 11: Eugenio Suarez #7 of Venezuela celebrates with Jose Altuve #27 after defeating the Dominican Republic at loanDepot park on March 11, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 11: Eugenio Suarez #7 of Venezuela rounds third base during the sixth inning against the Dominican Republic at loanDepot park on March 11, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 11: Teoscar Hernandez #37 of the Dominican Republic reacts after a called strike in the ninth inning against Venezuela at loanDepot park on March 11, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 12: Harry Ford #1 of Team Great Britain reacts after hitting a three run home run against Team Canada during the fourth inning of the World Baseball Classic Pool C game at Chase Field on March 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 12: Harry Ford #1 of Team Great Britain reacts after hitting a three run home run against Team Canada during the fourth inning of the World Baseball Classic Pool C game at Chase Field on March 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) TAICHUNG, TAIWAN - MARCH 08: Jose Caballero #77 of Team Panama hits a single at the top of the 4th inning during the World Baseball Classic Pool A game between Panama and Chinese Taipei at Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium on March 08, 2023 in Taichung, Taiwan. (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images) MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: Milkar Perez #17 of Team Nicaragua in action during World Baseball Classic Pool D Workout Day at loanDepot park on March 10, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 11: Eugenio Suarez #7 of Venezuela bobbles a ground ball during the second inning against the Dominican Republic at loanDepot park on March 11, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: Jean Segura #2, Nelson Cruz #23 and Julio Rodríguez #44 of Team Dominican Republic speak to the media during a press conference prior to the World Baseball Classic at loanDepot park on March 10, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: Julio Rodríguez #44 of Team Dominican Republic looks on during World Baseball Classic Pool D Workout Day at loanDepot park on March 10, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 11: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Dominican Republic singles in the first inning against Venezuela at loanDepot park on March 11, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 11: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Dominican Republic singles in the first inning against Venezuela at loanDepot park on March 11, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: Teoscar Hernández #37 of Team Dominican Republic in action during World Baseball Classic Pool D Workout Day at loanDepot park on March 10, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 10: Harry Ford #1 of Team Great Britain sits in the dugout during a workout in advance of the World Baseball Classic at Chase Field on March 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 10: Harry Ford #1 of Team Great Britain works out in advance of the World Baseball Classic at Chase Field on March 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 11: Harry Ford #1 of Team Great Britain bats against Team USA during the first inning of the World Baseball Classic Pool C game at Chase Field on March 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) TAICHUNG, TAIWAN - MARCH 08: Jose Caballero #77 of Team Panama scores after Jahdiel Santamaria # 81 of Team Panama hits a 2 RBI double at the top of the 4th inning during the World Baseball Classic Pool A game between Panama and Chinese Taipei at Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium on March 08, 2023 in Taichung, Taiwan. (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images) TAICHUNG, TAIWAN - MARCH 10: Jose Caballero #77 of Team Panama throw at the top of the 3rd inning during the World Baseball Classic Pool A game between Cuba and Panama at Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium on March 10, 2023 in Taichung, Taiwan. (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images) TAICHUNG, TAIWAN - MARCH 10: Jose Caballero #77 of Team Panama attempt to tag out Yoán Moncada #10 of Team Cuba at the top of the 3rd inning during the World Baseball Classic Pool A game between Cuba and Panama at Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium on March 10, 2023 in Taichung, Taiwan. (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)
BY
Editor of SeattleSports.com

The 2023 edition of the World Baseball Classic has kicked into gear this weekend with some dramatic games in front of enthusiastic crowds, and members of the Seattle Mariners have been in the middle of the action.

Mariners Notebook: Flexen ‘looks really good,’ Hummel to play the field

With a talented Venezuela squad knocking off the stacked Dominican Republic team in Miami on Saturday, Eugenio Suárez got the last laugh over a trio of Seattle teammates on the other side of the field – Julio Rodríguez, Teoscar Hernández and Diego Castillo. And when star-studded Team USA opened in Phoenix at Great Britain, top Mariners prospect Harry Ford was in the lineup for the Brits behind the plate and hitting cleanup.

Those names don’t even account for half of the M’s involved in the tournament. Here’s a look at how they’ve all fared in the early going.

Julio Rodríguez, CF, Dominican Republic

When the young Rodríguez made his postseason debut last October, he led off Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series for the Mariners in Toronto by getting on base and scoring. Five months later in his World Baseball Classic debut, Rodríguez led off for the DR by… getting on base and scoring.

Yeah, he seems pretty comfortable in big moments.

The 2022 American League Rookie of the Year ripped a 3-2 fastball up the middle for a single to open Saturday’s huge Pool D showdown between the DR and Venezuela, and he had no trouble scoring when Juan Soto doubled in the next at-bat.

Unfortunately for the Dominican Republic, that was the only offense it would muster for the day. Rodríguez had a walk and three strikeoouts in his four following plate appearances and Venezuela came away with a fairly shocking 5-1 victory in front of a very loud crowd of 35,890 at Miami’s loanDepot Park.

The DR is off Sunday but returns to action at 9 a.m. Monday against Nicaragua (0-2).

Eugenio Suárez, 3B, Venezuela

Suárez had a rough start in the WBC, but he made up for it later in Saturday’s win over the Dominican Republic.

The sure-handed defense that “Geno” showed in his first season with the Mariners wasn’t there when Suárez bobbled a hot shot to him at third off the bat of DR catcher Gary Sánchez in the second inning, but ultimately the error didn’t come back to haunt his team.

The bat of Suárez, however, did end up haunting the DR. He lined an RBI single in the eighth inning to Hernández to score the fifth and final run of the game for Venezuela.

Suárez also walked in the sixth and scored on a David Peralta double.

Venezuela continues play Sunday afternoon against Puerto Rico (1-0).

Teoscar Hernández, RF, Dominican Republic

It was a quiet WBC opener for Hernández on Saturday. He went 0 for 3 with a pair of walks while playing right field and hitting cleanup for the Dominican Republic.

Harry Ford, C, Great Britain

The top Mariners prospect has looked every bit the 20-year-old minor leaguer he is at times in the early days of the tournament. But then he also delivered a reminder why he’s such a highly touted former first-round pick.

After going hitless with four strikeouts in his first six plate appearances, he joined in on the fun in a wild Pool C contest between the Brits and Canadians on Sunday afternoon, turning on an Evan Rutckyj offering for a three-run homer that cut Canada’s lead to 10-8 in the fourth inning.

That allowed Ford to be the subject of Great Britain’s objectively awesome home run celebration where the hitter is essentially knighted.

Ford, who you may have learned is “sneaky British” (both his parents were born in England) from the reporting of Mariners insider Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports, turned heads in the WBC qualifying last year by homering in three straight games for Great Britain.

That all being said, Ford has also had some “welcome to the big time” moments this weekend – chief among them a strikeout in his first plate appearance against USA starter and legendary craftsman Adam Wainwright, who got Ford to go fishing for a curveball that left the youngster down on one knee Adrián Beltré.

Following Sunday’s 18-8 loss to Canada, Great Britain (0-2) plays at noon in a must-win game Monday against Colombia (1-0).

Matt Brash, RHP, Canada

Getting back to the wild game between Canada and Great Britain on Sunday, it was wrapped up in rare fashion by a Mariners pitcher.

Matt Brash got the call out of the bullpen in the seventh inning, and in a game where pitching was… well, it frankly just wasn’t good at all, Brash had the best outing of anybody who took the mound on the day. He needed just 12 pitches to strike out the side and seal a 10-run mercy rule victory for the Great White North.

Canada (1-0) gets a marquee matchup Monday night at 7 p.m. against the USA (1-0). And before you start thinking the Canucks have no chance against the defending WBC champs, just know a Canada win wouldn’t be the first over the Americans on that same field.

Matt Festa, RHP, Italy

Just like Festa was a key member of the Mariners’ bullpen in 2022, he’s been a popular choice of Italy manager Mike Piazza in relief at Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taiwan.

Festa made a two-inning appearance on Thursday, earning the win in Italy’s 6-3 victory over Cuba in 10 innings. He followed up Sunday with an inning pitched in a 7-1 win over the Netherlands, striking out a pair while working around one hit.

Italy (2-2) has wrapped up Pool A play and will meet Japan on Thursday.

Jose Caballero, 3B, Panama

In four games, Caballero went 3 for 13 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, three runs scored and an RBI. He also made a tremendous basket catch in foul territory, making quite the trip from third base to get to the pop-up.

The 26-year-old Caballero played 31 games at Double-A Arkansas in the Mariners system last year.

Panama went 2-2 in Pool A in Taiwan and has been eliminated from the tournament.

Blake Townsend, LHP, Australia

The 21-year-old Townsend appeared in one Pool B game in Tokyo for Australia, striking out one and working around three walks in a scoreless inning. Townsend pitched for Single-A Modesto, High-A Everett and Triple-A Tacoma last season.

Milkar Perez, 3B, Nicaragua

The 21-year-old Perez has made just a lone plate appearance in Pool A action in Taiwan, striking out. He played at Single-A Modesto in 2022.

Mariners in WBC yet to appear in a game

Diego Castillo, RHP, Dominican Republic

Drayer: Mariners relievers Sadler and Muñoz with big days in different ways

First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Sunday, March 12 @ 1:10 pm

Seattle Mariners

Mariners Luis Castillo...
Shannon Drayer

Mariners Notebook: Where Luis Castillo stands after latest start

Mariners insider Shannon Drayer reports on Luis Castillo's start in Sunday's win over the Rangers, the latest moves in camp and more.
20 hours ago
Mariners Chris Flexen...
Shannon Drayer

Mariners Notebook: Flexen ‘looks really good,’ Hummel to play the field

Chris Flexen has gotten off to a great start in camp. Shannon Drayer has the details on that, Cooper Hummel, a potential trade and much more.
2 days ago
Mariners RHP Casey Sadler...
Shannon Drayer

Drayer: Mariners relievers Sadler and Muñoz with big days in different ways

Friday was a big day for Mariners RHPs Casey Sadler and Andrés Muñoz as Sadler threw his first live BP and Muñoz showed off a new pitch.
3 days ago
Mariners Kolten Wong...
Shannon Drayer

Mariners Notebook: Checking in on Seattle’s bats; WBC updates

We've heard a lot about the Mariners' arms in spring training. What about the bats? Shannon Drayer provides a look at them and more.
4 days ago
Mariners AJ Pollock...
Brandon Gustafson

Mariners’ Jerry Dipoto: AJ Pollock’s positive camp, trade market, more

Jerry Dipoto shared some insight into a new Mariners outfielder, players nearing returns from injury as well as the trade market. 
4 days ago
Mariners Julio Rodriguez...
Shannon Drayer

Drayer’s Mariners Observations: Kelenic, Julio, injury concerns and more

Mariners insider Shannon Drayer shares her M's observations from Peoria, including injury updates and Jarred Kelenic's spring so far.
5 days ago
Mariners World Baseball Classic Check-In: Julio, Geno, Harry and more