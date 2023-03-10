Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

DeBrincat’s late goal lifts Senators past Kraken 5-4

Mar 9, 2023, 10:25 PM
Alex DeBrincat of the Ottawa Senators celebrates his game-winning goal against the Seattle Kraken. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
BY
AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored the tiebreaking goal with less than three minutes remaining in the third period to give the Ottawa Senators a 5-4 win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

Senators 5, Kraken 4: Stats

Shane Pinto, Jakob Chychrun, Claude Giroux and Patrick Brown also scored for Ottawa. Mads Sogaard made 29 saves. Nick Holden and Tim Stutzle each had two assists for Ottawa. Giroux, Mathieu Joseph and Jake Sanderson also recorded an assist.

Jared McCann scored twice and Vince Dunn and Jaden Schwartz added goals for the Kraken, who had their five-game winning streak halted. Philipp Grubauer had 26 saves. Alex Wennberg, Yanni Gourde and Daniel Sprong each had an assist, and Schwatz extended his points streak to five games.

Ottawa scored the game’s first three goals and led 3-1 after the first period. The Kraken then scored three straight, briefly taking the lead on Dunn’s goal at 3:23 of the third. That advantage didn’t last long as Giroux scored less than a minute later to tie the game.

DeBrincat then scored at 17:37 to seal a victory for the Senators, who were coming off a 5-0 loss to Chicago on Monday.

Pinto, Chychrun and Brown scored in the first period for the Senators. Chychrun, who also had an assist, has two goals and two assists in three games since joining the Senators.

McCann, who has 33 goals this season, had the Kraken’s lone goal in the first period and added another in the second. McCann has scored in each of the three games Seattle has played against the Senators since the start of the 2021-22 season.

NOTES: Senators goaltender Cam Talbot, a late scratch for Monday’s game due to a “mid-body injury” returned to Ottawa on Wednesday to receive treatment. Coach D.J. Smith told reporters on Wednesday that Talbot would miss three weeks. … Jaden Schwartz has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his last eight games. … Tim Stutzle is 10 assists away from 100.

NEXT UP

Senators: At Vancouver on Saturday.

Kraken: Host Dallas on Saturday.

DeBrincat’s late goal lifts Senators past Kraken 5-4