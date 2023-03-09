Which former Seahawks starter is most likely to return in free agency?

The Seahawks got a huge piece of their offseason out of the way earlier this week when they re-signed quarterback Geno Smith to a multi-year extension. Next on Seattle’s agenda is free agency, which kicks off next week.

For the Seahawks, their offseason needs are pretty clear. They need help in the front of their defense on the line and at inside linebacker and the interior of their offensive line is a bit of a question mark.

Interestingly enough, a number of recent Seahawks are hitting the open market, and may play positions of need.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is a pending free agent, as is his 2022 Cleveland Browns teammate Ethan Pocic, a center.

Additionally, linebacker Bobby Wagner, cornerback Shaquill Griffin and defensive end Frank Clark are all being released by their teams.

Do any of these players seem likely to return to the Seahawks this offseason? Former NFL quarterback Brock Huard was asked just that during Wednesday’s Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports.

“I’ll tell you this – a lot of those guys are calling the VMAC (Seattle’s practice facility),” he said. “There’s no question in my mind that as they’ve gone out and seen different organizations and seen how they’re treated and everything else, a lot of them are calling.”

Of all the former Seahawks heading to the open market, Huard thinks Clark is the most likely to return to Seattle.

“Because he is – again, when we get into this discussion of this 3-4 scheme versus what they used to be and what they used to have to find in the supply chain versus what they do now – he’s a 270-pound tasmanian devil,” Huard said.

Clark was the Seahawks’ second-round pick in 2015 who had 35 sacks in four years in Seattle, including two double-digit sack campaigns. He was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the 2019 season for a first-round pick, and while he’s had less regular season production (23.5 sacks) in four seasons there, he made three Pro Bowls and has two Super Bowl rings. Clark also is now third all-time in postseason sacks.

“He would love to play out on the edge all the time, so it will have to be a decision of both of market money – because he’s made a lot of it – and role, but he would have the physical prowess to come in here and play a little bit of that edge at five-technique, (four-technique and three-technique), a little bit of that stuff versus some of those other fellas,” Huard said. “Clowney is, at this stage, out. Pocic is too big and just doesn’t bend enough and wasn’t really a fit in the previous run scheme and isn’t gonna be a fit here now. You’re not going to take a cornerback, sorry.”

Huard’s co-host, Mike Salk, thinks a different defender will reunite with the Seahawks.

“I think Bobby is coming back. It’s just my gut,” he said. “I don’t have any information. Just my gut. I think Bobby will be back here when it’s all said and done.”

