Seahawks’ biggest free agent loss might be their most fixable problem

The new NFL year won’t officially kick off until Wednesday, but already dozens of pending free agents have been linked to other teams during the league’s legal tampering period. Among those players are Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman, running back Mike Davis, and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen.

Seahawks’ Justin Coleman expected to sign with Lions

Coleman’s departure leaves the biggest hole in the Seahawks’ roster, according 710 ESPN Seattle’s Dave Wyman, but thanks to Pete Carroll’s successful development of defensive backs, it may also be the easiest to remedy. It was an idea explored by Wyman’s co-host, Danny O’Neil, earlier this week.

“I’m bummed,” Wyman admitted. “But we’ve talked about it, and it makes sense that you can develop somebody here instead of chasing that price.”

The Lions are already familiar with Coleman: the corner’s third career interception came against Detroit in Week 8. The play, along with a surprise first-down sprint from punter Michael Dickson, ultimately sealed the Seahawks’ win.

That’s not to say Coleman’s payday isn’t also the result of plenty of hard work and talent. But for Wyman and O’Neil, the fact that Coleman developed so well in Seattle’s system makes the Seahawks’ biggest free agency loss easier to swallow.

“I just loved the way he played,” Wyman said. “He was really a courageous player. For a guy his size, the way he would take on blocks and play in the running game. I don’t think I ever saw him screw up technique, whether it was running down on punts or playing the run, or whatever. It’s a shame that he’s gone, but I agree with the philosophy that (Pete Carroll) can develop the home-grown players, the defensive backs, are the one’s (he) has always been able to do. Earl Thomas has really been the only first rounder in that group.

“I wouldn’t have thought it was a bad move if they had, that’s how good of a player he is. But now that we’re talking about it, I get it. I’ll just miss watching him play.”

