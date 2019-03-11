Report: Seahawks CB Justin Coleman expected to sign with Lions

The Seahawks may have seen their first departure of free agency: according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, defensive back Justin Coleman and the Detroit Lions are close to finalizing a deal that would make Coleman the league’s highest-paid nickel corner.

Coleman’s reported four-year, $36 million deal comes just two weeks after the Baltimore Ravens signed Tavon Young to a three-year, $25.8 million extension, which at the time made Young the league’s highest paid nickel.

The departure of Coleman, 25, would be a significant loss for the Seahawks. Coleman finished the year with a career-high 55 tackles and 10 passes defended, one interception, and one touchdown, received the fourth-highest grade in the NFC West from Pro Football Focus. Just as important has been his role on the team — he’s been able to fill a nickel corner spot that, according to 710 ESPN Seattle’s Brock Huard, had before been a revolving door.

Coleman has spent the past two seasons with Seattle, having originally been acquired in a trade with New England in September 2017 (signing with Detroit would also reunite Coleman with ex-Patriots defensive coordinator, now Lions head coach, Matt Patricia).

The Seahawks likely anticipated a competitive market for Coleman in free agency: on Friday, the team re-signed cornerback Akeem King to a one-year, $1.4 million deal.

