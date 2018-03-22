Is this the year the Seahawks opt to draft another quarterback?

LISTEN: Is Russell Wilson considered a leader in the Seahawks locker room? Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Seahawks have plenty of holes to fill this offseason and precious few draft picks. Still, 710 ESPN Seattle’s Mike Salk wondered Thursday whether there is any chance Seahawks general manager John Schneider takes a quarterback in this year’s NFL Draft.

The question might draw a scoff at first glance: why would Seattle waste a pick on a position where it has a proven, veteran starter?

Giants beat reporter shares insight on Seahawks’ Solari, Fluker

“It’s hard to fathom without a second and third round pick, that (Schneider) would be willing to spend a first-round pick, especially on a quarterback,” Mike Salk said.”Though I would almost be sure that he would spend a late-round pick on a quarterback this year. But who knows.”

Head coach Pete Carroll has always promoted competition at every position, and has stressed accountability this offseason. Adding fuel to the debate was a report from last year that the Seahawks were interested in drafting Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes at No. 26 overall.

“It does promote competition,” Salk said. “It does protect them against the potential messy negotiation after next season. And I think that’s probably the biggest thing that jumps out to me.”

Contract talks around the corner for Wilson

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora recently wrote of Seattle’s looming contract negotiations with Wilson.

Wilson’s current contract goes through the 2019 season (though there is a potential out after 2018) and no longer reflects the blockbuster deals allocated for Jimmy Garoppolo, Matthew Stafford or Kirk Cousins.

“These quarterbacks are getting themselves paid with capital letters,” Salk said. “Alex Smith is going to make $30 million a year for Alex Smith. If Alex Smith is worth that, what is Russell Wilson worth? So you many need the protection, to have some leverage in a negotiation a year from now.

“And then, also, and this one’s sort of strange, but it allows them to see if he’s truly a franchise guy this year playing without as much help. And I believe the answer to that is yes, he’s a franchise guy. (Fellow 710 ESPN Seattle host) Danny O’Neil’s point, which I truly agree with, is that you can’t have a rebuild when you have a franchise quarterback … but if it doesn’t go that well, then are you forced to at least consider the fact that he’s not what you think he is? I don’t think that’s the case. I think Russell is a franchise quarterback. But you still have to protect yourself.”

Schneider has not drafted a quarterback since selecting Wilson in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft. And thus far, there hasn’t been much need to: Wilson hasn’t missed a single start in his six-year career. He’s played in back-to-back Super Bowls and is a four-time Pro Bowler.

Nonetheless, having a talented backup at the position should Wilson ever be sidelined seems worth the investment.

Brock Huard and Mike Salk debated whether or not Seattle should add competition at quarterback during Thursday morning’s show. Listen to the entire debate here.