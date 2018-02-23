Seahawks announce full 2018 coaching staff, including 3 changes

The Seattle Seahawks have released their full coaching staff for the 2018 season, which includes three previously unannounced changes.
Dave Canales has been moved from wide receivers coach to quarterbacks coach. Previous quarterbacks coach Carl Smith is now associate head coach. And previous assistant wide receivers coach Nate Carroll has been promoted to wide receivers coach.
Previously this offseason, the Seahawks made changes at offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and offensive line coach.
Here is the full Seahawks coaching staff:
Pete Carroll, Head Coach
Ken Norton, Jr., Defensive Coordinator
Brian Schottenheimer, Offensive Coordinator
Dave Canales, Quarterbacks
Chris Carlisle, Head Strength and Conditioning
Brennan Carroll, Assistant Offensive Line
Nate Carroll, Wide Receivers
Andre Curtis, Defensive Backs
Tom Donatell, Quality Control/Defense
Jethro Franklin, Assistant Defensive Line
Mondray Gee, Assistant Strength and Conditioning
John Glenn, Assistant Linebackers
Will Harriger, Quality Control/Offense/Assistant Quarterbacks
Clint Hurtt, Defensive Line
Larry Izzo, Assistant Special Teams
Pat McPherson, Tight Ends
Chad Morton, Running Backs
Pat Ruel, Assistant Offensive Line
Brian Schneider, Special Teams Coordinator
Steve Shimko, Offensive Assistant
Carl Smith, Associate Head Coach
Mike Solari, Offensive Line
Nick Sorensen, Secondary
Jamie Yanchar, Assistant Strength and Conditioning