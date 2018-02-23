Seahawks announce full 2018 coaching staff, including 3 changes

The Seattle Seahawks have released their full coaching staff for the 2018 season, which includes three previously unannounced changes.

Dave Canales has been moved from wide receivers coach to quarterbacks coach. Previous quarterbacks coach Carl Smith is now associate head coach. And previous assistant wide receivers coach Nate Carroll has been promoted to wide receivers coach.

Previously this offseason, the Seahawks made changes at offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Here is the full Seahawks coaching staff:

Pete Carroll, Head Coach

Ken Norton, Jr., Defensive Coordinator

Brian Schottenheimer, Offensive Coordinator

Dave Canales, Quarterbacks

Chris Carlisle, Head Strength and Conditioning

Brennan Carroll, Assistant Offensive Line

Nate Carroll, Wide Receivers

Andre Curtis, Defensive Backs

Tom Donatell, Quality Control/Defense

Jethro Franklin, Assistant Defensive Line

Mondray Gee, Assistant Strength and Conditioning

John Glenn, Assistant Linebackers

Will Harriger, Quality Control/Offense/Assistant Quarterbacks

Clint Hurtt, Defensive Line

Larry Izzo, Assistant Special Teams

Pat McPherson, Tight Ends

Chad Morton, Running Backs

Pat Ruel, Assistant Offensive Line

Brian Schneider, Special Teams Coordinator

Steve Shimko, Offensive Assistant

Carl Smith, Associate Head Coach

Mike Solari, Offensive Line

Nick Sorensen, Secondary

Jamie Yanchar, Assistant Strength and Conditioning